MI Cape Town Sign Rabada, Brevis, Rashid, Curran, Livingstone for CSA T20 League

Pacer Kagiso Rabada, uncapped batter Dewald Brevis, leg-spinner Rashid Khan, left-arm pacer Sam Curran and big-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Thursday were announced as the five players signed up by MI Cape Town side in CSA T20 League.

MI Cape Town side is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, who are the owners of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Wednesday was the last day for all six teams in the CSA T20 League to pre-sign up to five players made up of three international players, one Proteas player and one uncapped South African player prior to the auction.