Mayank Agarwal Says He Is ‘Feeling Better,’ To Be Discharged From Hospital Today

Mayank Agarwal will be released from the hospital today.
(Photo: Instagram/mayankagarwal)
Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, who was hospitalised in Agartala on Tuesday (30 January) after a medical emergency during a flight to New Delhi, has stated that he is now ‘feeling better’ and is raring to make a comeback.
Whilst onboard an IndiGo flight, Agarwal drank liquid from a pouch assuming it to be water, which led to a burning sensation and oral irritation. Subsequently, the captain of the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team was rushed to the nearby ILS Hospital.
He was later declared to be ‘clinically stable’ by the hospital, and is expected to be discharged today, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. Whilst the Karnataka team has travelled to Surat for a Ranji Trophy match against Railways, Agarwal will be heading to Bengaluru for further treatment at a hospital. The report further states that the 32-year-old will require a minimum of two days of hospitalisation in Bengaluru.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)