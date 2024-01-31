Mayank Agarwal Says He Is ‘Feeling Better,’ To Be Discharged From Hospital Today

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, who was hospitalised in Agartala on Tuesday (30 January) after a medical emergency during a flight to New Delhi, has stated that he is now ‘feeling better’ and is raring to make a comeback.

Whilst onboard an IndiGo flight, Agarwal drank liquid from a pouch assuming it to be water, which led to a burning sensation and oral irritation. Subsequently, the captain of the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team was rushed to the nearby ILS Hospital.