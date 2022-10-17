Mamata Banerjee Requests PM to Allow Sourav Ganguly to Contest ICC Elections

A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
(Photo: IANS)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to contest ICC elections on Monday, 17 October.
Mamata, who is in North Bengal for a four-day tour expressed that Ganguly should not be denied the chance to contest ICC elections because he is a popular figure. She further added that the Government of India should not take decisions on this matter politically.
Binny, a 1983 World Cup winner with the Indian team had filed his nomination last week for the BCCI president’s role and is likely to get elected unopposed when the body’s AGM convenes on 18 October.
“I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request GoI not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports...He is not a political party member,” the Bengal CM said while speaking to reporters after landing at Bagdogra airport.
Meanwhile, BCCI – the country’s apex cricketing body is an independent authority that has no connection with the government. It is not a national sports body and does not fall under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
