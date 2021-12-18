KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain for South Africa Test Series

“The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury,” a BCCI statement on Saturday read.

The 29-year-old Rahul, who debuted in Test cricket in 2014, has played 40 matches so far and scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries against his name.

The South Africa tour is also the first overseas assignment for the newly appointed head coach Rahul Dravid. Ahead of the tour of SA, Virat Kohli said that the team is motivated to do well in a country where they have not won a series yet.

"We can take a lot of motivation from that (Johannesburg 2018 win). We probably won in the toughest conditions of that tour. So that should give us a lot of confidence. If we start off with the right mindset and with self-confidence and belief, we can definitely stand up to any challenge that comes our way and take a lot of heart from it," said Kohli.