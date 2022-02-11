KL Rahul & Axar Patel Ruled Out of India's T20 Series Against West Indies

KL Rahul
Image: BCCI
India vice-captain KL Rahul and left arm spinner Axar Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Deepak Hooda have been added to the squad.
“Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury,” a BCCI release said on Friday evening.
Deepak Hooda made his India debut in the ODI series against West Indies and played the first two games.
The three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata 16, 18 and 20 February. India clinched the ODI series with a game to spare in Ahmedabad.
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.
