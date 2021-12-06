Kirti Azad Recalls How Fans Put 5-10 Pounds in His Pocket During 1983 WC Match

The cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, who was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, has said that all the incidents depicted in the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' are absolutely true, including the bathroom scene in the trailer in which all members of the side can be seen waiting for captain Kapil Dev to get out of the shower, during the match against Zimbabwe.

After the release of the film's trailer recently, netizens felt that Kapil's bathroom scene is a bit of exaggeration, but Kirti, who was part of that team, said he himself witnessed all the incidents, adding that every single incident in the film is based on true events.

"It is true that Kapil had gone for a leisurely bath, but when 4 wickets got out in no time, we all frenetically went outside his bathroom and informed him. After that, he went to bat. I think he was in anger as well as in surprise at how all the people got out so quickly. We all know what happened after that. He played such an innings which is considered one of the best innings in history," Azad told IANS while recalling that famous knock of 175 by Kapil Dev.