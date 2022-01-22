Karnataka High Court Rules Match-Fixing Not Punishable Under IPC

According to the High Court’s ruling, the Section 420 IPC (cheating) cannot be applied against someone accused of match-fixing and that a FIR for the same cannot be filed either.

"It is true that if a player indulges in match-fixing, a general feeling will arise that he has cheated the lovers of the game. But, this general feeling does not give rise to an offence. The match-fixing may indicate dishonesty, indiscipline and mental corruption of a player and for this purpose the BCCI is the authority to initiate disciplinary action," the High Court said in its recent verdict.

"If the bye-laws of the BCCI provide for initiation of disciplinary action against a player, such an action is permitted but, registration of an FIR on the ground that a crime punishable under section 420 IPC has been committed, is not permitted. Even if the entire charge sheet averments are taken to be true on their face value, they do not constitute an offence," the court further said.