Kane Williamson Likely To Be Out Of Action For Two Months, Says Coach Stead

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out for the next two months and is likely to miss much of the home International summer due to a recurring elbow injury.



Coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday that Williamson's left elbow is giving him more trouble and the skipper is likely looking at eight or nine weeks out of action, However, Stead said that it is unlikely that Williamson might go for surgery.



According to the report published in stuff.co.nz, Stead said, "His left elbow tendon flared up again through the last Test. He was obviously in considerable discomfort throughout the Test and since then, subsequently, it hasn't got better at all."