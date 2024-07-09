Jay Shah Sends Farewell Message to India’s Departing Coach Rahul Dravid

The former India skipper has been at the helm of the ‘Men in Blue’ for three years and led the team to the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the World Test Championship 2023.

“His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent, and exemplary leadership have instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind. The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while reveling in each other’s success,” further added the secretary of the BCCI.

Shortly after posting the farewell message for ‘The Wall,’ Shah went on to confirm after weeks of speculation that Gautam Gambhir will be the new head coach.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward,” said the announcement on X.