Bumrah Breaks Kuldeep Yadav’s Record After Grabbing 6/19 Against England

The Indian pacer then dismissed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and scalped Liam Livingstone with a peach of a delivery. And then he cleaned up the tail to finish with magical figures of 7.2-3-19-6.



England were bowled out for 110, their lowest total in the 50-over format against India. Four of England's top six went back without troubling the scorers.

Led by Bumrah, the Indian pace attack was on fire, with Mohammed Shami picking up three wickets and Prasidh Krishna claiming the remaining one.