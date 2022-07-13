Bumrah Feels Swing and Seam Made His Job Easier in the 1st ODI Against England

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said swing from ball one made his job easier and more exciting as he ended with a career-best six-wicket haul in the first ODI against England at the Oval on Tuesday.

Swing and seam in white-ball cricket is a rare sight but it has been a standout feature in England, including the three T20s.

Bumrah's devastating spell set up India's massive 10-wicket win at The Oval.