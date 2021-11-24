Jahid Ahmed Becomes Third Former Essex Player to Make Allegations of Racism

"I have reached out to him to offer him our full support, and I hope he feels encouraged and comfortable enough to be a part of our imminent investigation. At the end of last week, we announced that the club will be working with Katharine Newton QC to focus on these allegations which have recently come to light.



"It is clear as a sport there is a lot of work to be done, but we are moving in the right direction. The next period is going to be extremely difficult, especially for those sharing their experiences, but together we will come out the other side better for it. We pride ourselves on our multicultural and diverse values and we hope the outcome of the investigation will help us improve and develop us as people and as a club," he added.



Earlier, John Faragher resigned as Essex chairman on November 11 following a claim he used racist language at a board meeting in 2017, which he strongly denied.



Cricket's racism crisis continues to deepen following Azeem Rafiq's harrowing claims of racial abuse during his time at Yorkshire Cricket Club and more players continue to come forward regarding their own horrific experiences.