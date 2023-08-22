It Was Difficult to Fit Two Wrist Spinners: Agarkar on Chahal’s Exclusion

"We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner and a leg-spinner as well. But see, things boil down to batting options at numbers eight and nine. We wanted someone who can bat there. Axar had a good run this year, and did well in white-ball cricket, especially in IPL. But with him being there, it allows us that option of firstly having that left-hander who can go up the order and play the spinners and create that batting depth."

"We thought about an off-spinner as well, both (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Washi (Washington Sundar). But right now you see Chahal has to miss out because we could only pick 17 players there. The only way we could have picked him was if one of the seamers was missing. We can't do that because seamers are going to play a big role in the next two months, considering the number of games going to happen," added skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit also insisted that the doors are not shut on anyone for making it to the World Cup squad, including Chahal, Ashwin and Sundar. "A few of them are coming back after a long time, so we wanted to have a good look at them, get them in and see what they have to offer. Having said that, no doors are closed on anyone at this point in time."