Ishan Kishan to Open in First ODI Against West Indies, Says Rohit Sharma

Sharma admitted playing the successful wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be on his mind as India try to get the right options for picking wickets in the middle-overs.



"It's going to be very crucial. These two guys have been great performers for us in the past and created an impact in those years whenever they played together. They were left out due to combinations we wanted, like getting an extra batter or seamer. It is why one out of the two missed out but it's certainly on my mind to get them back together."



At the same time, Sharma cautioned against rushing in Yadav into playing due to him being out of action after a knee injury and subsequent surgery in September 2021.



"Kuldeep, specially, hasn't played since the last IPL, got injured there and was out since then. He hasn't played a lot of games after that as well. So, we want to get him in slowly and don't want him to rush into things, otherwise it cannot do good for the team and also for him.



"It's important to give him some time, come into the groove, into his own and it will take a little bit of time. We don't want to put him into a situation where we are asking too much of him. For us, it is important that we handle the situation carefully. Both of these guys are important.



"Chahal played in South Africa and Kuldeep has just got back into the squad. Kuldeep needs to play a lot of games to get his rhythm back and we understand that."

(With IANS Inputs)