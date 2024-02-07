Rishabh Pant 'Very Confident' of Playing Every Game in IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is ‘very confident’ of playing every game in Indian Indian Premier League 2024, but added that he’s still unsure of him to captain the side or be the keeper.

Pant, 26, miraculously survived a near-fatal car crash while on the way to his hometown Roorkee on December 30, 2022. He was then airlifted to Mumbai on January 4, 2023, for surgery and further recovery.

Since then, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has been doing extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pant has been making remarkable progress in his recovery, with him being fit for IPL 2024 looking as a realistic possibility for making a return to competitive cricket.