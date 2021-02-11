Vivo May Transfer IPL Title Rights; Dream11 In Contention: Report

Vivo is understood to be taking this decision due to the prevailing situation with the India-China geo-political relations which are in a sensitive state, and they understand that it's not prudent to continue the association with two years still left.

"It's almost final that Vivo will exit the IPL title sponsorship deal by mutual consent with the board. It was suspended for the 2020 edition," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"However there is a clause which allows them to transfer their pending liabilities as one-time title sponsors on the new winner. If board agrees on principle, it can happen."

The IPL is set to be expanded in 2022 with one or two teams set to join the fray and it is expected that the new bidder will get at least a three-year title sponsorship rights.