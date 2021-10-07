IPL 2021: Sensational KL Rahul Scores 98; Powers Punjab Kings to Win Against CSK

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings looked like they were going to see their openers give them yet another great start. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started off slower than usual but did not look too worried about it.

In the fourth over however, Punjab struck with Arshdeep Singh having Gaikwad caught by Shahrukh Khan for 12. In his next over, he packed off Moeen Ali for a duck as he was caught behind by KL Rahul.

While Faf tried to keep the scoreboard moving at the other end, CSK’s middle order continued to crumble with Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu adding 2 and 4 to the cause before being dismissed by Chris Jordan, leaving the team in a spot of bother at 42/4.

Dhoni and Faf then added 19 runs with the skipper slapping Ravi Bishnoi for a boundary through the covers before being foxed by a googly and seeing his stumps knocked over. Dhoni scored 12 off 15 deliveries and was dismissed with 8 overs to go with the score reading 61/5.

Ravindra Jadeja then joined Faf and the duo had to rebuild. While the South African was well set and looking to up the ante, Jadeja was more than happy to feed him the strike. With 4 overs to go, CSK were 86/5 and Faf was 10 runs short of his fifty.

Both continued to struggle with their timing and finding the boundaries before they managed to break the shackles in the 18th over. Faf brought up his half century and then finished the Jordan over with a couple of cracking shots to the fence to make it a much needed 12-run over.

Faf and Jadeja then proceeded to pick off 10 runs off Arshdeep’s final over, with the opener hitting the first six of the innings in the 19th over.