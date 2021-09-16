DC Need to Rebuild; IPL First Half Performance Doesn't Matter: Ponting

The 46-year-old was of the opinion that the team's performance in the first half of the IPL 2021 season doesn't matter and they will have to re-build once again.

"It doesn't matter what we've done in the first half of the season. It's been four months since when we played some really good cricket, so we really have to start again. We have to build ourselves as we go along in the tournament and make sure that we are playing our best cricket at the back end of the tournament. Our performance in the first half of the tournament was because of how well we played and how hard we worked, but I don't think we played our best cricket."



Asked about the return of Shreyas Iyer to the side post recovery from shoulder injury and surgery, Ponting was affirmative.

"It's great to have Shreyas back. He has got an infectious attitude. I have been talking to him a lot and his training has been great. He's so keen to get back into the field, score runs and win. He's a world-class player and he's going to add a lot to our team, there's no doubt about that."



Delhi Capitals are on top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches. They will begin their second half of the IPL 2021 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

(With IANS Inputs)