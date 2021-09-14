IPL 2021: 5 Players Who Missed the First Leg But Are Available in UAE

After a break of four months, the glitzy, cash-rich IPL is back for the remainder of the season. The first half which was played in various bio-bubbles in India had been suspended after COVID-19 breached the bio-secure environment. The second phase will be played in UAE, similar to IPL 2020, which was played in full across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

The second phase of IPL 2021 begins on 19 September with Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. Earlier in the year, the tournament had been suspended on 4 May.

While the first phase produced some cracking contests in India, the second phase promises more such moments as well as qualification for the knockouts becomes the top agenda.