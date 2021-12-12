Had Warned Hardik Pandya About Possible Back Injuries: Shoaib Akhtar

Speaking on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, Akhtar revealed that he had predicted Hardik's fitness issues and had also warned the Gujarat cricketer.



"I had told Jasprit Bumrah in Dubai and even Hardik Pandya. They were lean like birds. They didn't have back muscles. Even now, I have such good strong back muscles behind my shoulders", said Akhtar.



"I touched his (Hardik) back, muscles were there but very lean. So, I warned him that he would get injured. But he said that he has been playing a lot of cricket. Exactly an hour-and-a-half later, he got injured," he further added.



Akhtar also stated that he had advised Hardik to increase his muscle mass.



The former pacer further suggested some tips for the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami on how to keep fit.