Injured Kuldeep Yadav Begins Rehab at NCA

Meanwhile, KL Rahul was further ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test which India is slated to play against England at Old Trafford starting on 1 July.



KL Rahul had also reported to NCA last week where the medical team assessed the batter would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England.



Moreover, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.



India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal

(With IANS Inputs)