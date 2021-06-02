Mental Health, 2 India XIs: Key Points in Virat PC Before UK Tour

Long Tours and Mental Health in Bio-Bubbles

The difficulties of going from hotel room to stadium and back to the room for athletes has been well documented since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Among those speaking in favour of the need to address concerns around mental health has been Kohli himself, who yet again threw light on this before the England tour.

"With the current structure and the kind of structure we're competing inside, to be very honest for a long period of time it's very difficult for the players to stay motivated and find the right kind of mental space, you know, just confined in one area and just doing the stuff day in and day out and dealing with high pressure situations. So this will definitely become a norm of the future, where apart from the workloads, I think the mental health side of things will also come into the picture big time, because you don't have an outlet at all in today's day and age, where you are literally going to the ground, coming back to the room. You have no space where you can just disconnect from the game, go out for a walk, or go out for a meal or a coffee and say let me just refresh myself, let me just get away from the game a little bit,” Kohli said.

"I think this is a huge factor which should not be neglected because as much hard work as we've done to create this team, you don't want players falling out because of mental pressures and not having the capacity or the space to express themselves," he added.

Shastri also echoed the thoughts of Kohli, who hopes the team can disconnect for a bit after the WTC Final.

"When you have to play 5 Test matches in this environment, in 6 weeks, it's no joke. Even the fittest will need a break. More than the physical part, it's the mental part. You can be destroyed mentally being asked to do the same things day in and day out and then go out and perform. And it's not easy to recover especially if you've had a bad day … it's not the physical part of it, because of the circumstances prevailing," Shastri said.