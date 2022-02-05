India's ODI Template in Focus During Home Series Against West Indies

"My thoughts are very straightforward. The series against South Africa is the only series we have lost in the past few years and in New Zealand as well. But our ODI percentage in the last 3-4 years has been 70 plus if I am not wrong, maybe more. If there is a change, we need to do in terms of how we approach the game, we have to do it, as simple as that. It is not like you have to suddenly come and try to copy what other teams are doing."



Sharma's return, after a left hamstring injury, is expected to boost the top-order with Ishan Kishan now confirmed as his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad (down with Covid-19) and Mayank Agarwal still in quarantine.



Barring a career-best 85 from Rishabh Pant in the second ODI at Paarl, India's middle-order didn't have much of an impact against South Africa. With Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to Covid-19, there is a chance for Suryakumar Yadav, who did well in his lone outing at Cape Town, to get an extended run in the middle-order.



For the finishers' slot, with the absence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja continuing, expect Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar to be tried again with a new entrant in all-rounder Deepak Hooda. With the Venkatesh Iyer experiment at number six shelved quickly, the search for the finisher continues for India.



In terms of the bowling department, comeback-man Kuldeep Yadav might not get a game straight away as he has been out of action since July 2021 and subsequently underwent a knee surgery. With Sharma stressing th't Yadav won't be rushed into action, it will be a toss-up between off-spinner Washington Sundar or young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to pair up with Yuzvendra Chahal.



With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah rested, Thakur and Chahar are frontrunners for the fast bowlers' slots. That leaves Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and uncapped Avesh Khan in a three-way fight for the third pacer's spot.