Problem of Plenty in Indian Test Set-Up: But Is There a Vision?

For the last nine years, since losing to England at home in 2012-13, India has managed to keep up a proud record intact. Just a quibble though: Despite this massive win, India should have closed out the Kanpur Test.

The heroes for the past nine years have been Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin perhaps is the second biggest match-winner in Indian Test cricket history after Anil Kumble.

But apart from Ashwin, once again, there was nothing much to really gloat about, because it was a convincing performance by the usual suspects. The performances by the others who are part of the Indian men’s Test squad at home, means nothing really because this lot’s next assignment is not until February 2022.