India’s England-Based League Cricketers Could Act as Reserves

"The reason for carrying extra members in the squad is to ensure that India have back-up in case someone gets injured or gets infected with COVID-19, since it will be difficult to call up a player from India. A player called up will have to go through an entire process of quarantine," said an official in the know of things.

While the lead-up to the WTC final against New Zealand may progress smoothly, the almost three-month period after the final will be crucial. If someone were to get injured or sick during the first phase, the entire plan will go haywire.

There are a few Indian players who are already in the United Kingdom playing league cricket who could be called up in such a scenario. Vidarbha captain and former India opener Faiz Fazal, Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad are among the first-class players who are or will be playing league cricket there. Vidarbha batsman Apoorva Wankhede and Chhattisgarh left-arm Sumit Ruikar are also plying their trade in the UK, among others.