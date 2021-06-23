Will Need Solid Plan to Bundle Out NZ on Reserve Day: Shami

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami said that India would need to score as many runs as possible on the reserve day and have solid plans in place to bundle out New Zealand if they are to win the World Test Championship final at Hampshire Bowl.
Persistent rain and bad light have forced the match into the reserve day with India going to Stumps on Day 5 at 64/2 in their second innings with a lead of 32 runs.
Openers Shubman Gill (8 off 33 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 81 balls) were both dismissed by New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. Skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 12 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 55 balls) were unbeaten at Stumps.
Shami, who took four wickets to reduce New Zealand to 249 all out in their first innings, said during a virtual press conference that, "We have to score as many as possible and then see how much time is left to put them in and decide accordingly. In conditions like England, anything can happen, but we simply can't have a pre-plan in mind that we can get them out in this many overs.’’
The senior speedster, who picked up the wickets of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, and Kyle Jamieson, added that bowling "tight lines" on Tuesday helped India bowlers restrict New Zealand to 249.
"Obviously as you play the Test match, you can't stick to one plan for five days. You need to be flexible and set up lines as per the track. We needed to bowl those tight lines which benefit the team in order to restrict New Zealand to as little as possible. So, the pressure created momentum and we got wickets in clutches," Shami said.
Published: 23 Jun 2021,12:31 PM IST