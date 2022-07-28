India Whitewash Series After Beating West Indies by 119 Runs in 3rd ODI

While the world over, bilateral ODI contests are fighting for context in their bid to remain relevant, Gill would be indebted to this series, which has now given him a breathing space in the 50-over format.

Both Gill and his skipper Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, have done more than enough to keep themselves firmly in the mix even when the 'Big Boys' are back in the ODI set-up.

The disappointment was writ large on Gill's face when it started drizzling for the second time and he would curse himself for not speeding things up after entering the nervous 90s.

Gill batted in two different gears during the course of the innings. Before the rain break, he was more of an accumulator while he scythed through the Caribbean attack once play resumed before once again tapering off towards the landmark.

Nonetheless, no one can take the credit away from what has been a sublime knock and his stand-out shots will be – two sixes off leg-spinner Hayden Walsh and a picture-perfect off-drive off pacer Jayden Seals' bowling.

Skipper Dhawan, who has been India's highest run-getter in the format during last two years, showed why he is still indispensable in this format.

Dhawan and Gill added 113 for the opening stand, their second hundred plus partnership in the series, with the left hander notching up his second half-century (58 off 74 balls) following his 97 in the opening game.