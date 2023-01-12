India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Today: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

The Men in Blue are gearing up to seal the series 2-0 when they play against Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International(ODI) match today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023. It is important to note that earlier Team India had won the first ODI by 67 runs. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match, which is set to take place today, on Thursday. Here are all the details you must know.

Cricket fans should note that India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be live streamed for those who want to watch it in their homes. There are plenty of positives for Team India after the win in the 1st ODI. Young speedster Umran Malik seems to make life difficult for Sri Lanka. The 2nd ODI match will be interesting.