India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: No Rain in Barbados, India a Step Away From Glory

India and South Africa are competing in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
This match is being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
India are the inaugural champions of this competition, but have not won any ICC tournament since 2013.
South Africa are yet to win their maiden World Cup, with this being their first-ever final appearance in a World Cup.
The match will commence at 8pm IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30pm IST.
As he approaches his final assignment with the Indian team, coach Rahul Dravid lavished praise on captain Rohit Sharma's tactical brilliance and expressed unwavering support for the talismanic Virat Kohli despite his recent dip in form during the tournament.
Both India and South Africa have reached the title clash as unbeaten teams.
A victory for India would serve as a fitting farewell to Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach. For South Africa, who last won the 1998 ICC Knock-Out (then known as the Champions Trophy), the final presents the perfect opportunity to give their country the joy of winning the silverware.
The two sides have faced each other six times in T20 World Cup history, with India holding the upper hand in their head-to-head encounters.
India v South Africa head-to-head in T20 World Cups
Number of matches played: 6
India won: 4 times
South Africa won: 2 times
India v South Africa overall T20Is head-to-head
Number of matches played: 26
India won: 14 times
South Africa won: 11
What does the weather forecast say?
Whilst it did rain last night in Bridgetown, Barbados, the weather has cleared up this morning. Currently, the sun is out and shining brightly, and it seems rain will not be an intruder in today's final.
India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: 11 years, 10 tournaments, 0 trophies.
When India won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, beating England on English soil, it seemed that the team will usher into an era of bountiful rewards. It was India's third ICC trophy in 7 years, following the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.
And here we are, in big 2024, with India not having added to their collection of ICC trophies ever since. Over the last 11 years, the team has participated in 10 ICC tournaments, and have been agonisingly close to winning three of those, but glory always remained elusive.
Who we have on the opposition box? South Africa, who, let alone winning, have never played in the final of a World Cup. The Proteas played seven World Cup semi-finals, and lost all of those, until they arrived in the West Indies for this tournament. Their only ICC triumph remains the KnockOut Trophy victory, way back in 1998.
So, the narrative has been set. It is the perennial underachievers vs the underachievers from the past decade. One of them will break the jinx today.
Who will it be? We will know in about five hours. Stay with us!
Published: 29 Jun 2024,06:30 PM IST