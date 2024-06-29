India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: No Rain in Barbados, India a Step Away From Glory

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: 11 years, 10 tournaments, 0 trophies.

When India won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, beating England on English soil, it seemed that the team will usher into an era of bountiful rewards. It was India's third ICC trophy in 7 years, following the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

And here we are, in big 2024, with India not having added to their collection of ICC trophies ever since. Over the last 11 years, the team has participated in 10 ICC tournaments, and have been agonisingly close to winning three of those, but glory always remained elusive.

Who we have on the opposition box? South Africa, who, let alone winning, have never played in the final of a World Cup. The Proteas played seven World Cup semi-finals, and lost all of those, until they arrived in the West Indies for this tournament. Their only ICC triumph remains the KnockOut Trophy victory, way back in 1998.

So, the narrative has been set. It is the perennial underachievers vs the underachievers from the past decade. One of them will break the jinx today.

Who will it be? We will know in about five hours. Stay with us!