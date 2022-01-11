Day 1, India vs SA 3rd Test: Kohli-Pujara Take India to Lunch at 75/2

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara during their stand
Image: ICC
South Africa’s pacers Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier started things off well against India in Cape Town in the third Test, bowling a superb opening spell which saw them get them wickets of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, respectively.
India lost their openers in the first hour and had Virat Kohli joining Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. The duo dropped anchor and steadied the ship in the next hour, adding 42 runs together, with Pujara being the more aggressive of the two batters. Kohli was unbeaten on 15 while Pujara had 26 of his own.
India took Lunch at 75/2 after 28 overs in a keenly contested first session.
South Africa’s bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier began the morning session of the final Test in superb fashion, bowling a good opening spell and asking plenty of questions of India’s openers. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had a tough time in the first half hour or so, as they were beaten and edged quite a few deliveries.
India had won the toss and opted to bat first.
The openers put on 31 before the first wicket fell after 24 dot balls had built the pressure on the batters. KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test, was unsure about playing at one from Olivier and ended up edging it to the keeper Kyle Verreynne for 12.
Off the next over, Rabada got into the act too, finding the outside edge of Mayank, and Aiden Markram pocketed a regulation catch as the opener was gone for 15.
After the early wickets, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli dropped anchor and left alone plenty of deliveries to keep South Africa from getting another wicket. The duo steadied the ship and were happy to let as many deliveries go as needed. Kohli, who played 15 dots before getting of the mark, opened his account with a crisp cover drive.
Kohli and Pujara's watchful approach saw India adding 42 runs to the cause after the openers' wickets. India went to Lunch with the score at 75/2.
India, who won the toss and opted to bat first, have made two changes with Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav replacing Hanuma Vihari and the injured Mohammed Siraj. South Africa are unchanged.
The three-match Test series is delicately poised at 1-1 after South Africa won the second Test against India in Johannesburg. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and the Virat Kohli led side will be looking to create history.
India, mind you, have never won at Cape Town, where the conditions in the morning are a tad bit overcast.
South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav