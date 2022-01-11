Day 1, India vs SA 3rd Test: Kohli-Pujara Take India to Lunch at 75/2

South Africa’s bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier began the morning session of the final Test in superb fashion, bowling a good opening spell and asking plenty of questions of India’s openers. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had a tough time in the first half hour or so, as they were beaten and edged quite a few deliveries.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The openers put on 31 before the first wicket fell after 24 dot balls had built the pressure on the batters. KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test, was unsure about playing at one from Olivier and ended up edging it to the keeper Kyle Verreynne for 12.

Off the next over, Rabada got into the act too, finding the outside edge of Mayank, and Aiden Markram pocketed a regulation catch as the opener was gone for 15.

After the early wickets, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli dropped anchor and left alone plenty of deliveries to keep South Africa from getting another wicket. The duo steadied the ship and were happy to let as many deliveries go as needed. Kohli, who played 15 dots before getting of the mark, opened his account with a crisp cover drive.

Kohli and Pujara's watchful approach saw India adding 42 runs to the cause after the openers' wickets. India went to Lunch with the score at 75/2.