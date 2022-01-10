Truly Believe I Don't Need to Prove Myself to Anyone: Virat Kohli

"It is not the first time. Let's not get away from reality, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases. The thing is I don't look at myself from the lens that the outside world looks at me. The standards I have been compared with have been set by myself. So, they are not an occurrence from outside. More than anyone else I take a lot of pride in wanting to do the best thing and performing regularly for the team," said Kohli in the pre-match press conference on Monday.



"In sport sometimes things don't go as you want but as a player and batsman I have been involved in very important moments and partnerships in the past calendar year. Eventually, those moments have been crucial for us in many Test matches. Sometimes your focal point changes, if you keep looking and judging at yourself on the basis of numbers and milestones, you'll never be happy or content with whatever you are doing," added Kohli, who has got 27 Test hundreds.



He further gave an insight into his current state of mind as a batter. "I take a lot of pride and happiness in the process that I am following. I am at peace with how I am playing and what I have been able to do for the team when there is a tricky scenario. I take a lot of pride and motivation to be in those moments and have nothing to worry about because you want to leave with impactful performances in the team and my best effort is always to do that. I truly believe I don't need to prove myself to anyone. When you are in the position you are going to be judged by the outside world, which is constantly their job. I don't look at myself like that."



Kohli also said that the experience which senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane bring to the team is 'priceless'. After a long lean patch, both Pujara and Rahane scored 53 and 58 respectively while sharing a stand of 111 runs in the second innings at Johannesburg.