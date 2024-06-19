India vs SA, 2nd ODI: Mandhana & Harmanpreet’s Tons Propel India to Series Win

South Africa were struggling at 67/3 at one stage before Kapp and Wolvaardt shared a superb partnership to not only revive the innings but also raise hopes of a victory in the high-scoring slugfest.

Chasing a massive 326, South Africa lost Tanzim Brits (5), Anneke Bosch (15) and Sune Luus (12) early and were struggling at 67/3 in the 15th over before Kapp and Wolvaardt came together to raise 184 runs for the fourth wicket partnership and take them to 251 when Kapp was out. The 34-year-old Kapp hammered 11 boundaries and three sixes as she rescued her team in the company of her skipper. Kapp reached her half-century off 53 balls and her century off 85 balls as she gained confidence.

Her departure to a catch by Vastrakar off Deepti Sharma, Wolvaardt, who completed her fifty off 69 balls and a hundred from 119 balls, kept South Africa in the hunt as they reached the final stage of the match needing 23 runs from the last 12 deliveries.