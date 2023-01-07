In Photos: Suryakumar Smashes Century as India Post 228/5 vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot

Photo updates from the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, being played in Rajkot.
(Photo: BCCI)
Hardik Pandya (c) of India and Dasun Shanaka (c) of Sri Lanka at the toss before the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first.
Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan after getting him out on 1. India were 3/1 in 0.4 overs.
Rahul Tripathi hit two sixes off back-to-back deliveries of Chamika Karunaratne, before losing his off stump to him.
Suryakumar Yadav then collaborated with Shubman Gill to get the Indian innings back on track.
Surya completed his half century in the 13th over, off 26 deliveries.
Hasaranga de Silva made a big breakthrough for Sri Lanka, ending the 111-run third wicket partnership between Gill and Yadav. Gill was bowled on 46.
Suryakumar though soldiered on, scoring a century, off 44 deliveries, off the first ball of the 19th over
Axar Patel too joined the party, hitting Kasun Rajitha for three boundaries in the 19th over.
India scored 12 runs off the last over, with Suryakumar hitting the last ball for a four as the hosts posted 228/5 in their 20 overs.
India fielders enter the field during the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on the 7th January 2023
Kusal Mendis (vc) of Sri Lanka hitting a boundary during the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on the 7th January 2023
Mendis smashed Hardik Pandya for back-to-back sixes in the third over.
Sri Lanka were 31/0 in 3 overs.
Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Kusal Mendis in the fifth over.
Sri Lanka were 44/1 in 5 overs.
Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka during the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on the 7th January 2023
