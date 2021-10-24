India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live

Any India vs Pakistan cricket match is considered to be an important event for both the countries, especially if it's a World Cup clash.

Indian cricket team will play against Pakistani cricket team on Sunday, 24 October 2021, in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Given the political relationship between the two nations and that matches between them are now far and few, the ties sure makes for an interesting one. Both the teams last met in the 2019 World Cup.