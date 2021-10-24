India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live

Watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports.
(Photo: ICC)
Any India vs Pakistan cricket match is considered to be an important event for both the countries, especially if it's a World Cup clash.
Indian cricket team will play against Pakistani cricket team on Sunday, 24 October 2021, in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Given the political relationship between the two nations and that matches between them are now far and few, the ties sure makes for an interesting one. Both the teams last met in the 2019 World Cup.
Here are some details about the big match between the arch-rivals on Sunday.
What is the timing of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.
How to watch the live streaming of IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match can be watched live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.
It can also be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
Skipper Virat Kohli will lead team India in the T20 World Cup match, while Pakistan will be lead by Babar Azam.
