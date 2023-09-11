Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Focus Remains on Weather on 'Day 2'

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Focus Remains on Weather on 'Day 2'

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Match to resume from where it was stopped yesterday.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

Live updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Today’s Match

|

(Photo: Twitter/ICC)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Live updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Today’s Match</p></div>

  • India and Pakistan are competing in the third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup.

  • The match was carried forward to the reserve day, after rain played spoilsport on Sunday.

  • Match will resume from where it was stopped yesterday, with India batting at 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

  • Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease for India.

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Time for Take 2

Ahead of the first ball being bowled today, in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four tie between India and Pakistan, the Indian cricket fanatics might be engulfed in déjà vu – and not of the pleasing kind.

The last time India found themselves playing on the reserve day of an ODI fixture, they succumbed to an agonising semi-final defeat against New Zealand, at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Now, however, the scenario has changed, and they will be fairly confident heading into the R Premadasa Stadium today, courtesy of the fabulous work done by the team's two openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

Banking on their half-centuries, India are 147/2 after 24.1 overs in this fixture. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are currently at the crease, on what has so far been a sunny day in Colombo, albeit after incessant overnight rain.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT