India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Focus Remains on Weather on 'Day 2'

Live updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Today’s Match
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
India and Pakistan are competing in the third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
The match was carried forward to the reserve day, after rain played spoilsport on Sunday.
Match will resume from where it was stopped yesterday, with India batting at 147/2 after 24.1 overs.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease for India.
Ahead of the first ball being bowled today, in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four tie between India and Pakistan, the Indian cricket fanatics might be engulfed in déjà vu – and not of the pleasing kind.
The last time India found themselves playing on the reserve day of an ODI fixture, they succumbed to an agonising semi-final defeat against New Zealand, at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Banking on their half-centuries, India are 147/2 after 24.1 overs in this fixture. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are currently at the crease, on what has so far been a sunny day in Colombo, albeit after incessant overnight rain.
