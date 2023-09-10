India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Clear Sky, Toss At 2:30pm

Live updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Today’s Match
India and Pakistan are competing in the third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
After finishing first in their group, Pakistan embarked on their Super Four campaign with a stunning win over Bangladesh.
For India, this will be the first Super Four match.
Rohit Sharma's team defeated Nepal in the group stage, while the match against Pakistan was washed out.
Toss will take place at 2:30pm, while the match will commence at 3pm.
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Today’s Match Live Updates: After a decent campaign in the group stages, wherein they might not have been flawless, but fairly comfortable, India will commence their Super Four campaign with a clean slate when they take on Pakistan today, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Now, a fourth dimension will be added to their erstwhile three-pronged pace attack, with Mohammad Nawaz – the left-arm orthodox spinner who was having an underwhelming tournament – being replaced by Faheem Ashraf.
Along similar lines, there will be crucial inclusions in the Indian team as well. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match against Nepal to be with his family during the birth of his son, has now retired, and will be raring to make his mark. Barring him, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is also expected to make a comeback after recovering from injury, albeit, considering Ishan Kishan's scintillating form, it remains to be seen whether he is awarded a place in the team instantaneously.
