India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul Summon Rain of Runs in Colombo, India Score 356

In an innings that was spanned across 28 hours, India managed to exude brilliance with the bat, scoring 356/2 against Pakistan in the third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Following a washout on Sunday, 10 September, the game commenced on reserve day right from where it was halted – with India’s score reading 147/2 after 24.1 overs – but not without more weather-related drama.