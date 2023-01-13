Ind vs NZ: Santner To Lead NZ in T20Is Against India, Lister Earns Maiden Call

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting. We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it's a testament to his work ethic that he's been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season," added Larsen.

Plenty of New Faces

Apart from him, all-rounder Henry Shipley is in the squad too, fresh from his international debut in New Zealand's current ODI Series against Pakistan. The squad also sees leg-spin all-rounder Michael Rippon feature in a New Zealand squad for the first time since his debut against Scotland on last year's European Tour.

All-rounder Kyle Jamieson (back), fast bowlers Matt Henry (abdominal), Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.