Naveen-ul-Haq Pulls Out of BBL After Australia Cancel Afghanistan Tour

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was playing for Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League.
(Photo: Twitter/imnaveenulhaq)
Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq has announced that he will not be featuring in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) henceforth, following's Australia's decision to cancel the upcoming series against Afghanistan.
The 23-year-old made the announcement via a tweet on Thursday, 12 January, where he also expressed his disappointment with Cricket Australia's (CA) decision.
"Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them. #CA," he wrote.
Cricket Australia had previously announced their decision of not going ahead with the planned three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in March, owing to the current regime's crackdown on women's education.
In a statement, the board stated "Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023."
It was further by CA that they will try to connect with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, in a bid to improve the current situation of women in the country.
The series was a part of ICC's ODI Super League, where 30 points were up for the grabs. Following Cricket Australia's decision, they are forfeiting these points to Afghanistan's team.
Notably, this is the second instance of CA withdrawing from a planned series against Afghanistan, owing to the political situation in the nation. Previously in November 2021, Australia cancelled what would have been their first-ever Test match against Afghanistan due to the Taliban's policies on women's rights.