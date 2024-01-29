Cricket's Wake-Up Call: India's Tactics Tested, England's Prep Prove Pivotal

India on the other hand prepared for the series by playing a Mickey Mouse T20I series against Afghanistan which has no meaning in the bigger scheme of things. Unlike England, India is now on a path where they are hell bent on making every player every format except Srikar Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin. With everyone else there is now an attempt by the selectors and the team management to fit them into every format. This has resulted in underprepared line-ups, especially in Test cricket. We saw that in South Africa where they lost the first Test because of poor preparation, though they did go onto level the series.

But as head coach Rahul Dravid even admitted most of the guys in the batting line-up play a lot of white ball cricket which results in not being able to execute the skills against spinners in Test matches on turning tracks like those in India. The irony is that the guys who perform in domestic red ball cricket like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan are not considered worthy enough to be picked in the squad by the very same esteemed gentlemen. The likes of Easwaran and Khan however have been playing lots of red ball cricket to prepare for such onerous tasks. Then there were others like Priyank Panchal who was also considered a misfit and is now completely out of favour.

What this has done is that the same guys who are in the running for a place in white ball batting line-ups are gunning for a place in Tests and those who are actually cutting their teeth in red ball formats at the domestic level are handed only ‘A’ team badges.