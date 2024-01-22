India vs England Test Series 2024: Schedule, Match Dates, Live Streaming & More

After defeating England by 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series, India is all set to clash England in a five match test series. The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be played from 25 January and will end on 7 March 2024. All these test matches will be played across different venues in India including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. The Ben strokes led team recently won a test series against Pakistan by 3-0 and would definitely like to achieve a great victory against India as well. However, it is not going to be easy considering the strong Indian squad.

The last time England won a test series in India was in 2012 under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. Currently, England is placed at 8th position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a pass percentage of 15 while as India is at second position with 54.16 pass percentage. Let us check out the India vs England Test Series 2024 schedule, match dates, venues, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.