India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: Get IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

IND vs ENG T20 semi-final match will be played today on 27 June at 8 pm IST. Details.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final.</p></div>
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: India and England will clash in the semi-final match today on Thursday, 27 June 2024. The game will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana. The first semi-final match between Afghanistan and South Africa that took place today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy was won by SA by 9 wickets, which means that the winner of IND vs ENG semifinal match will face South Africa in the final game at Kensington Oval on 29 June 2024.

So far team India has been unbeaten in the tournament and secured their spot in the semi-final after beating Australia in the Super 8 match earlier this week. The Rohit Sharma led team will try their best to reach the finals while maintaining the winning streak. On the other hand, England narrowly managed to get past the group stage. Their confidence was further shaken after facing a defeat against South Africa. However, the team didn't lose hope and came back with a commendable win against USA by 10 wickets and 62 balls to spare, which qualified them for the semi-finals.

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final 2024 Date

IND vs ENG T20 semi-final match will be played today on Thursday, 27 June 2024.

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final 2024 Time

IND vs ENG T20 semi-final match will be played at 8 pm IST.

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final 2024 Venue

IND vs ENG T20 semi-final match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana.

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final 2024 Live Streaming?

IND vs ENG T20 semi-final match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final 2024 Live Telecast

ND vs ENG T20 semi-final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final 2024 Playing XI

Team India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team England XI: Jos Buttler (C & wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks/Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Chris Jordan/Reece Topley.

