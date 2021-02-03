Jadeja 2.0 Will be Missed as Axar Patel Looks to Replace Him

Maninder pointed out a couple of qualities that has made Jadeja important to the Indian team -- self-realisation and ability to turn one ball in his initial spell.

"The self-realisation Jadeja has had in the past couple of years. He realised that he cannot play for India only on the basis on bowling. He has to improve his batting also, which is why you see that in the last few years, his batting has been great. He has understood that he has limitations in bowling but if he has to play he will to play as a batting all-rounder and he has scored runs. We will have to see if the newcomer (Axar) has that," said Maninder.

Maninder, 55, said that Jadeja's ability to turn one ball early in his innings often puts doubt in batsmen's mind. From there, the Saurashtra spinner could exploit with his accuracy.

"A spinner has to turn one ball to put doubt in the batsman's mind. He will always think the bowler has the ability to turn the ball. Jadeja has the quality that he can turn one ball in his initial spell on good wickets somehow. Then he uses his accuracy with great advantage," he said.

Patel's returns with the bat in the ODIs haven't been too impressive. He averages just 12.92. He has also picked 45 wickets and his concern was keeping the economy rate under check.