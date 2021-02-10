India Have No Option But to Play Kuldeep Yadav: EAS Prasanna

"In the Chennai Test, [left-arm spinner] Ravindra Jadeja was missed. Had he been in the side, the game would have been far more interesting than it was. And, If I were the captain, I'd have Washington [Sundar, off-spinner] at one end and specifically tell him to bowl a tight line," said 80-year-old Prasanna, who bagged 189 wickets in 49 Tests.

"I would tell him that because he is not a big spinner of the ball - and he couldn't turn the ball on this wicket; he's a tight bowler and definitely an excellent bat. So, Washington needs to be in the side, and I would preferably use him from the pavilion, and operate the two other spinners from the other end," said the Bangalore-based Prasanna.

Will one of the 'other' spinners be Yadav in the second Test against Joe Root's England starting in Chennai on Saturday?