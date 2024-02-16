'He's Responsible for Everything,' Ashwin Dedicates 500 Test Wickets To Father

Of all the aspects of Ashwin's career, his record at home stands out the most, with 347 wickets at an average of 21.22 in 58 Tests. He will become just the fifth bowler, following Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Muttiah Muralidaran, to reach 350 home wickets with three more wickets.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Ashwin attributed his success to the unwavering support of his father, whose unwavering dedication and sacrifices propelled him towards excellence. With a chuckle, Ashwin expressed his gratitude towards his father, acknowledging the countless heartaches endured while witnessing his son's cricketing exploits.