With Youngsters Performing, Pressure Mounts on Kohli Ahead of His T20 Return

Kohli has 'been there and done that' but with the younger lot playing fearless cricket, he will need to come back to his best.

The first game against England saw the return of Rohit after a COVID-induced break and the team put together a perfect game. The batters displayed the uninhibited approach that has become essential in the shortest format while the pacers exploited the conditions brilliantly.

Shedding the conservative style of play that let them down in the World Cup, Indian batters gave clear signs of their approach going forward. The powerplay fetched 66 runs and even after the fall of wickets, the intent was to go hard from ball one.

However, the team can improve its finishing skills, an area it lacked in on Thursday night. Besides Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have also joined the T20 squad following a break after the fifth Test.

It seemed India were a batter short in the series-opener though they ended up with 198. Jadeja is a like for like replacement for Axar Patel and his inclusion also makes the batting unit more solid.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been mighty impressive with the new ball and Bumrah is expected to join him. Arshdeep Singh made a successful debut but since he is not part of the squad for the next two games, Umran Malik may get more chances.