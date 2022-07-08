Indian T20I Squad for WI Series to be Named on 11 July; Kohli 'Asks' For Rest

Star batter Virat Kohli has himself asked for rest from the entire series against the West Indies, including the five T20Is, according to sources in the BCCI.

It is also understood that the T20 squad for the tour of West Indies will be announced on July 11, one day after the shortest format series against England concludes.

"It was team management's decision to rest Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series along with skipper himself," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.