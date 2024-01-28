Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England Celebrates Hartley-Led Win, Indian Fans Perplexed

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England Celebrates Hartley-Led Win, Indian Fans Perplexed

#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
The Quint
Cricket
Updated:

India vs England, 1st Test, Day 4: Tom Hartley picked up 7 wickets as England defeated India.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs England, 1st Test, Day 4: Tom Hartley picked up 7 wickets as England defeated India.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite trailing by 190 runs after the first innings, England pulled off the unexpected in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, handing India a 28-run defeat in the first Test of the five-match Test series.

England's second innings retaliation, which commenced on the third day, ended on Day 4 with 420 runs on the scoreboard, 196 of which were scored by Ollie Pope. India were then staring at a target of 231 runs.

Despite having a 42-run opening stand, India faltered the chance to secure an early lead in this series, with Tom Hartley running riots. The left-arm spinner scalped a seven-wicket haul on what was his Test debut, as India were all out for only 202 runs.
Also ReadUnmukt Chand Thrilled To Face Roots as T20 World Cup Showdown With India Beckons

Let us check out how the internet reacted to England's spectacular victory:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 28 Jan 2024,06:12 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT