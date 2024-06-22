India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India Target 5th Win, Bangladesh's Fight Is To Stay Alive

Live score and latest updates of India vs Ban today's T20 World Cup 2024 match
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India are competing against Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8.
The match is being played in Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Having commenced on their Super 8 journey with a 47-run triumph over Afghanistan, India are currently placed second in the Group 1 standings.
With a 28-run defeat to Australia via the DLS method, Bangladesh are plum last.
The match will start at 8pm IST, with the toss happening at 7:30pm IST.
Will India opt to fix what's not broken? Or, is something broken, but the wins have concealed it?
Should they decide to make a change, Sanju Samson could be considered to strengthen the middle-order, considering Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to continue opening the innings.
We will know in 8 minutes.
In a word – runs.
The Indian batters heaved a sigh of relief when they moved base from New York to Barbados, and the smiles could be broader today, for in the last match, we saw Australia scoring 100 runs off 11.2 overs against Bangladesh on this ground.
Earlier, we have seen South Africa scoring 194, while the USA putting up 176 in response. England scored 122 runs in just 10 overs against Namibia.
The bottomline being – there are big runs to be scored, should the batting be up to the mark.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: 6 matches, 5 victories, 1 no result owing to rain – should India's dominance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 be translated into numbers, we can use these figures. Not that Rohit Sharma's men have never found in precarious positions – for majority of the match against Pakistan, they were not in the driving seat. Then, against the USA, they had a few anxious moments when both Virat Kohli and the captain was dismissed early.
But whenever India have been dealt with a punch, not only have they got back on their feet and regained composure, but launched a counter-punch with twice the venom.
Now, standing on their way to what would be a sixth victory in this competition, are Bangladesh. Like the yin and yang, they are at times brilliant, yet often dismal. Can they halt India's juggernaut, or will the steamroller prove to be unstoppable yet again?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 22 Jun 2024,06:37 PM IST