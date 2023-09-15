India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill’s Ton Goes in Vain as Bangladesh Stun India

India’s unbeaten run in the 2023 Asia Cup came to a rather unanticipated end, as they suffered a six-run defeat in the last Super Four contest against Bangladesh. Chasing a target of 266 runs, India were bowled out for 259 in 49.5 overs.

The finalists had the worst of starts, with their skipper Rohit Sharma – who had struck three consecutive half-centuries before this match – could not open his tally and had to depart for a duck, losing his wicket to debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib in the first over.